Keys defeats Putintseva, reaches French Open semis

Paris, June 5 (IANS) Madison Keys of the US secured her place in the French Open semifinals with a two-set win over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Beating Putintseva 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes, Keys qualified for the last-four for the first time in her career, reports Efe.

Keys fired 30 winners and three aces compared to her rival’s 12 and none, respectively.

In the upcoming round, the No. 13 seed is set to take on the winner of the match between US Sloane Stephens and Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

–IANS

gau/vm