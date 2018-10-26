Khachanov heads to Paris Masters 2nd round, beats Krajinovic

Paris, Oct 29 (IANS) Russia’s Karen Khachanov, the World No. 18, beat World No. 34 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia 7-5, 6-2 on Monday and advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters.

Khachanov, 22, was down 3-5 in the first set but saved one set point at 4-5, then went on to clinch the first set and storm through the second, sealing his first career win at the tournament in one hour and 16 minutes, reports Efe news.

Also on Monday, world No. 52 Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina earned his 100th career win against world No. 61 Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

In the second round, Khachanov is set to play 12th-seeded Kyle Edmund of Britain, while Dzumhur is to play 14th-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

–IANS

kk/vm