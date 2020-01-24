Khadi for your wrist

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANSlife) Titan announced the launch of a limited edition wrist watch in collaboration with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) yesterday. The collection named “Khadi Collection”, is a set of two watches crafted in authentic Khadi.

For the first time ever, Titan has used a non-horological material like Khadi on the dial and strap of the watches. Available in two variants for men and women, the watches are priced at Rs 4,995.

The straps of the watches have also been treated with a special coating to make them more durable without compromising on its authentic texture. They feature a distinctive weave and texture, for T a unique blend of simplicity and modernity.

This collaboration is a welcome one as it brings together Khadi, Village Industries Commission (KVIC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and a renown brand Titan. The timpeices were launched by Union Minister of MSME, Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari who said, “This collection celebrates Khadi, India’s signature fabric. Titan and KVIC have come together to create a modern watch that celebrates the fabric which is integral to our Indian heritage. Khadi and a watch were two integral parts of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and on his 150 th birth anniversary, I’m really glad to see KVIC and Titan collaborating to pay a true tribute” he added, “With this extraordinary initiative, Khadi will find its way on the wrists of the modern young Indian. I am sure this will lead to a bright future to the artisans in our economy.” The union minister said there is a difference between “modernisation” and “westernisation,” and emphasised on embracing modernisation to create quality products in the country.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Ravi Kant – Chief Executive Officer, Watches & Wearables, Titan said, “Titan has been continuously evolving over the years along with the aspirations of our consumers. Our design stories have mirrored the journey of India’s progress and celebrated the Indian culture. Khadi is revered in India and worldwide due to its uniqueness of being hand spun, handwoven and is truly a sustainable fabric.”

