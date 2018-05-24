Khajuraho hottest place in India at 47.5 degrees

Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh sweltered under the continuing heat wave on Friday with hot winds accompanying the scorching sun, while the state’s famed tourist destination of Khajuraho was hottest in the country on Thursday at 47.5 degrees Celsius, said weather officials.

According to the local meteorological office, the state’s northwest region lies in influence of a cyclonic circulation stretching from east Rajasthan to Jharkhand, even as the several places in the state reported temperatures in excess of 45 degrees.

The weather office has also warned hot winds will further sear Gwalior, Hoshangabad, Khandwa, Khargone, Chhattarpur, Raisen, Damoh, Rewa, Satna, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh and other areas.

–IANS

hindi-vd/him/