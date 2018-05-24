Khajuraho remains India’s hottest

Bhopal, May 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday remained smothered in heat, with the temperatures steadily rising and famed tourist spot of Khajuraho the hottest in the country at 47.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Life in the state capital as well as most parts was also affected by the strong hot winds, or “lu”, which began blowing early.

According to the report by the local meteorological office, this was the second time in May that Khajuraho recorded a maximum of over 47 degrees. Apart from this, quite a few other places, including Gwalior, Ratlam, and Rajgarh, recorded temperatures in excess of 46 degrees.

–IANS

