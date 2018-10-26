Khaleel reprimanded for ICC code breach

Dubai, Oct 30 (IANS) India’s rookie left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed has received an official warning and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during India’s 224-run win over the West Indies in the fourth ODI in Mumbai.

“India’s Khaleel Ahmed received an official warning and one demerit point for advancing aggressively towards Marlon Samuels after dismissing the batsman during the fourth one-day international between India and the Windies on Monday,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

“The India fast bowler, who returned figures of 3/13, was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match,” it added.

The incident happened in the 14th over, when the left-armer, after having Samuels caught in the slips by Rohit Sharma, advanced aggressively towards the departing batsman, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Windies player.

After the match, Ahmed admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ian Gould and Anil Chaudhary, third umpire Paul Wilson, as well as fourth umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

–IANS

tri/bg