Khalid Siddiqui, Rukhsar Rehman turn Urdu teachers

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actors Khalid Siddiqui and Rukhsar Rehman gave Urdu lessons to their co-stars Priyanka Kandwal and Sheena Bajaj for their show “Mariam Khan – Reporting Live”.

The actors were shooting in Bhopal for the show.

“We had a lot of time to kill in Bhopal due to different venues and this gave us a lot of time to bond as co-actors and on-screen family.

“Me and Rukhsar, being pros in Urdu, decided to give Priyanka and Sheena Urdu lessons and taught them many words and phrases to pronounce, from the epiglottis,” Khalid said in a statement.

“Mariam Khan – Reporting Live” is aired on Star Plus.

–IANS

