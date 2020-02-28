Khambhat situation normal: Police

Gandhinagar, Feb 29 (IANS) After almost a week since the communal riots hit Khambhat in the Anand district of Gujarat, the police on Saturday said the situation was normal and their priority now was to rehabilitate the riot-affected people and normalise their lives.

The police have arrested 102 people in the riots case, around 20 whose names have been mentioned in the are absconding.

“We have formed five teams to nab them. We will go for cancellation of bail of those who violated its conditions,” said Bharti Pandya, Khambhat Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Pandya said the police conducted area domination and flag march in the city on Friday, and added, the police would shortly be organising combing and search operations.

“Right now, our priorities are rehabilitation and education of the affected people and children. We are concentrating on schools. Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian held peace and area committee meetings. He has been visiting every affected place and people,” Pandya said.

“Right now the situation is absolutely normal,” the DSP said.

Last Sunday, the rioters set ablaze 25-30 houses and shops in the Akbarpura area of the town. Over a dozen person were injured in clashes.

–IANS

amc/pcj