Khamenei says resistance foils US plots in region

Tehran, Sep 9 (IANS) Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said here on Sunday that regional resistance has aborted US plots in the Middle East.

The political situation in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon are clear examples of US failure concerning its regional policies, Khamenei was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

Also, Iran has proved that its resistance and reliance on its revolution ideals frustrated the Americans, Khomeini said at Imam Khomeini Naval University in the northern port city of Noshahr.

“For 40 years, Iran has been targeted by the sabotage of the United States and its accomplices, but it has grown from a small seedling to a strong and fruitful tree,” Khamenei said according to Press TV.

He said the United States and Israel are seeking their interests in “stoking civil wars, terrorist activities and regional conflicts.”

The Iranian leader urged Iran’s armed forces to defend the country “with all their being and with deep religious and national motivations” as he called the Iranian nation a “flag-bearer of freedom and justice in the world”.

