Khattar announces package for BPL to fight COVID-19

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced a special financial package of about Rs 1,200 crore per month to help those living below poverty line (BPL) and people of low income groups in view of coronavirus pandemic.

As per the announced package, all BPL families would be provided their monthly rations for the month of April free of cost.

An amount of Rs 15 crore per month would be incurred on it. This would include rice or wheat as per their entitlement, mustard oil and one kg sugar.

All children enrolled in government schools and ‘anganwadis’ would be provided dry rations for the period they are closed.

