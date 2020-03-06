Khattar extends greetings on Holi

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.

In a message, the Chief Minister said the festival reflects mutual love and harmony.

“We should celebrate such festivals with mutual joy, affection and brotherhood,a he said in a statement.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of colours safely using organic and traditional colours and flowers so that it doesn’t harm health.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Home Minister Anil Vij also extended greetings on the occasion.

