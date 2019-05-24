Khattar okays DPR for extention of Gurugram Metro

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) In a bid to ease traffic on Gurugram roads, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a 31.11-kilometre metro line between HUDA City Centre and Cyber City Rapid Metro.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday.

“To be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,126 crore by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), the metro line will have 25 stations and six interchange stations, and would be operational by 2023,” said V. Uma Shankar, CEO of the GMDA.

The metro stations proposed on this route are — HUDA City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase IV and V and Cyber City.

“It was also decided that track integration between the Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro would be considered for continuous operations,” Uma Shankar said.

The GMDA also approved a Comprehensive Drainage Plan for Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore.

