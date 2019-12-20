Khelo India Youth Games mascot taken around Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 23 (IANS) The Khelo India Youth Games third edition mascot was taken around the city of Guwahati on Monday. The people of the host city got a chance to familiarise themselves with the mascot of the tournament.

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held from 10 January 2020 to 22 January 2020. The official mascot Vijaya was taken for a city tour across Guwahati for the local audience to interact with him.

The Guwahati residents got a chance to click selfies with the mascot and were seen having a fun time with him.

Earlier, CEO Avinash Joshi had said that preparations for the Games will be over by December 31. “We are hoping for all the infrastructure to be ready before the next year commences. We will divide the entire work into seven-eight groups and ensure that all the preparations are carried out simultaneously,” said Joshi.

