Khloe craved workout routine during pregnancy

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is overjoyed to return to the gym as her workout routine is something she missed most during pregnancy.

Khloe gave birth to her daughter in April, and is back to the gym, reports eonline.com.

“It was something I was craving during my pregnancy. I didn’t get to work out as hard as I liked to and it was annoying. I was like ‘I know I can do more’, but my trainers wouldn’t let me. They were like, ‘You gotta sit your a** down’,” said the 34-year-old.

Since her daughter True Thompson’s arrival, Khloe has lost around 14 kg. She says it wasn’t as if she was in a rush to shed the weight.

“I don’t have like a, ‘Oh I have to lose twenty pounds in ten days,’ I don’t think like that at all.”

She just wanted to return to her “normal routine before baby”.

“It’s what I enjoy That’s my therapy and that’s where I feel like I de-stress,” said Khloe, who is trying to find a balance between working and taking care of her little one.

“It’s a lot going on but it’s so rewarding and enjoyable. I know everyone says that but it is,” she said, adding that she is figuring out how to dress her body now as she feels “different”.

–IANS

rb/