Khloé dismisses people giving advice after cheating scandal

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khlo Kardashian has dismissed comments by those who have given unsolicited advice in the wake of a cheating scandal by her beau, Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old shared a series of cryptic tweets in the wake of opinions expressed by fans and celebrities following Thompson’s cheating scandal, reports people.com.

“People spend too much time finding other people to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being. People these days are focused so much on someone else’s life instead of their own,” she wrote.

She added: “They love to give advice but are not living the advice that they are offering. Most of the ones giving advice are in no place to give anything at all. Focus on your own world. I’m sure there’s cracks there that need your attention. We all got em.”

The new mother also said that “people can’t stand for someone else to flourish and be happy.”

“Nowadays people thrive off ones downfall rather than their success. Sadly,” she wrote.

Her posts come just over six weeks after allegations surfaced that her 27-year-old boyfriend had been unfaithful throughout her pregnancy.

