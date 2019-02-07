Khloe doesn’t label relationship

Los Angeles, Feb 15 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian refuses to “classify” or label her relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson.

“They are still together. Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe’s in Los Angeles most of the time. She is focused on True and her work. She’s all about True and being a good mom,” a source told eonline.com.

The source added: “She’s consumed with True and head-over-heels in love with her. She chooses not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore. She is happy with things the way they are and feels fulfilled.

“She doesn’t need to think about what’s up with Tristan or what he’s doing out on the road like she used to. Being True’s mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority.”

A source said Khloe spends “very little time” with Tristan.

