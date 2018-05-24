Khloe Kardashian ‘can’t stop’ talking about daughter

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian is obsessed with talking about her one-month-old daughter True, but she does not want her fans to know too much.

“Khloe seems great. She loves being a mom and can’t stop talking about True. She talks to her sisters several times a day,” a source told people.com.

The 33-year-old has not had the easiest time over the past few months as she found out just days before she gave birth that her beau Tristan Thompson, whom she has been dating since 2016, had reportedly cheated on her with another woman in a nightclub.

However, although her family were convinced she would leave him over the reported infidelity, Khloe is determined to work through their issues for the sake of little True.

Khloe was hoping she and Thompson would get married and add even more children to their brood but their wedding talks have been halted for now.

–IANS

dc/nn/