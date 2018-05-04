Khloe Kardashian finds breastfeeding tricky

Los Angeles, May 5 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khole Kardashian is finding breastfeeding tricky, but she is dealing with it, says her mother Kris Jenner.

“She is so excited about motherhood, and trying to get the nursing thing down which is a little tricky,” Kris, 62, said on the “The Ellen Degeneres Show”.

“Well, she is trying, she’s really trying. (Latching) was a little bit tricky when I was there. She’s figuring it out one day at a time and she’s just the best mum already and that baby is so cute. Little True,” she added.

Khloe has been keeping a low profile since allegations emerged that her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to her while she was heavily pregnant.

Kris also spoke of how proud she is of her daughter’s strength, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Khloe is amazing, I am so proud of that kid. I get chocked up because she is such a good mum and honestly it gets so emotional because I was in Cleveland last week and it was so snowing, and she was nestled in and the nursery, and the baby and she is just concentrating on that, just being a mum, her baby and that is what her sisters are doing as well,” she said.

Kris’ comments come after the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star said she was applying her “own style” when it comes to parenting.

