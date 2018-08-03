Khloe Kardashian shows true love for daughter

Los Angeles, Aug 7 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says her daughter True is her lifeline.

She expressed her emotions while sharing a new photograph of her daughter on Sunday on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the image, True is seen relaxing in a white dress. She captioned the image: “Kyankus, My Life.”

In fact, Khloe was paying homage to her family roots as ‘Kyankus’ is an Armenian word that translates to ‘my life’ in English.

Khloe welcomed her first child with professional basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April this year.

