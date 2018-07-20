Khloé Kardashian thinks about getting a nose job ‘every day’

Los Angeles, July 21 (IANS) Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian admits she will go under the knife someday.

Although the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star hasn’t gotten a nose job in the past, she isn’t opposed to having it done in the future, reports people.com.

On Friday, the “Good American” jeans founder admitted on Instagram that she thinks daily about getting the procedure done, but is currently relying on the power of makeup – specifically contouring – for her desired look.

When an instagram account holder asked her if she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring,”

She replied: “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

Kardashian, who became a first-time mother to daughter True Thompson in April, has been open with her opinions about plastic surgery in the past.

“There’s this misconception that I’m not into plastic surgery, but I’m into it and I don’t care if you have it,” the reality star told Cosmopolitan in 2016.

