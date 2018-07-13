Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson go for couple’s therapy

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are putting in effort to make their relationship thrive, by going for couple’s therapy.

From sparking romance rumours, to getting pregnant a year later to emerging from an alleged infidelity scandal, the couple has been through a lot. Their romance even hit a rough patch in the days leading up to their daughter’s arrival in April. But they are making sure all remains well, reports etonline.com.

Lisa Stanley, a friend of Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, told celebrity host Zoe Marshall that Khloe and Tristan, who share a 3-month-old baby girl True, are dedicated to rebuilding their bond.

Khloe “doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar Odom, and she didn’t want to do it again,” said Stanley.

Khloe and Lamar had tied the knot in 2009, but their marriage fell apart following multiple allegations of infidelity surrounding the former NBA star. It led to their divorce.

–IANS

smriti/rb