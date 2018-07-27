Khloe Kardashian wanted son ‘badly’

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Television personality and model Khloe Kardashian, who gave birth to a girl earlier this month, says she wanted a son “badly”. However, she feels blessed having daughter True.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wrote about her close bond with Mason, referring to sister Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest son, reports people.com

Khloe, 34, tweeted: “I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond. I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy.

“True has made me sweeter and more gentle. God gives you what you need.”

She also called three-month-old True her “best friend forever, for life.”

–IANS

