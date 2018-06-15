Khloe praises brother Rob for being an amazing dad

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has heaped praise on brother Rob Kardashian for being an amazing father to his daughter Dream.

Rob, 31, became a father in November 2016 when he welcomed baby Dream into the world with his now former-fiancee Blac Chyna.

And Khloe, 33, who earlier this year welcomed her first child, named True, has been impressed by how he has adapted to fatherhood, reports mirror.co.uk.

In a post on her app shared on Friday, Khloe wrote: “My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways – his sense of humour, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family. But, seeing him as a father has been beautiful! My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream.

“I’m so proud of him! All he wants to do is make his daughter happy and give her unconditional love.”

Khloe and Rob’s father, also named Robert, was a well known lawyer who worked on the OJ Simpson case and passed away in 2003.

