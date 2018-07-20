Khuti gang-rape mastermind held in Jharkhand

Ranchi, July 22 (IANS) The mastermind of the gang rape of five women in Khuti district of Jharkhand a month ago was arrested on Sunday in West Singhbhum district along with another accused, police said.

“Mastermind Junas Tudu was arrested along with Balram Samad from the Chakradharpur railway station. Junas had instigated the Maoists belonging to People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) to commit the crime,” Inspector General of Police Naveen Kumar told reporters in Khuti.

The five women — who were creating awareness against human trafficking — were abducted and gang-raped at Kochang village on June 21. Junas was absconding since then.

Police has already arrested PLFI member and main accused Baji Samad alias Takla, Roman Catholic Church father Alphons Aiad, and two others.

According to police, Samad has confessed that he and others gang-raped the women on the instigation of Junas and Balram. Based on his confession, police seized five rifles from a forest in Khuti district.

–IANS

ns/tsb/sed