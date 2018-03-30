Ki and Ka is incredibly Special Movie for Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood industry’s movie Ki and Ka film brought on together on screen a couple who were none other than Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. According to sources it put to the fore gender issues and really made us think about gender stereotypes in India.

Meanwhile his character in the film saw him play a homemaker, while Kareena was an ambitious marketing manager. As per report the movie did fairly well at the box office and the collections were huge as the chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in the movie had worked very well.

Presently on the second anniversary of his film, Arjun has come up with an incredible digital campaign that celebrates his fans and people who have dedicated their lives to celebrate and support the dreams and ambitions of their partners and families.

The message from the movie was awesome as he always wanted to do something for his fans are the pillars of strength for their families. Arjun wants to celebrate this day in a special way and he had given party to the teammates. He considers the movie very close to his heart. Keep watching for more refreshments.