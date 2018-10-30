‘Kia and Cosmos’ Bengali film selected for festivals in Barcelona and Milan

Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) Upcoming Bengali film, ‘Kia and Cosmos’, based on the themes of parenthood and class divides where a teenage girl embarks on an investigative journey, will be screened at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona and Milan International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema 2018, a release from the director Sudipto Roy said on Tuesday.

The release said an official statement from the organisers of the Asian Film Festival Barcelona has confirmed the official entry of Kia and Cosmos in the competition category.

Roy’s directorial debut starring Ritwika Pal as Kia will be screened at the Asian Film Festival Barcelona 2018 on November 9.

Among the Indian entries, there are films such as ‘Liptstick Under My Burkha’ by Alankrita Srivastava as a special entry along with three other films in the non-competition category of the festival that celebrates films from almost 24 countries such as Australia, Iran, Japan and China.

The release said the Milan International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema 2018 popularly known as Milan IFF, in its list of official entries, has included the film in its competition category with four nominations.

The film will be screened on December 2, the day two of the eight-day festival.

While Abhinav Agnihotri has been nominated in the Best Sound Design category, Anirban Maity has got nomination in Best Editing of a Foreign Language Film, Aditya Varma in the Best Cinematography of a Foreign Language Film and Director Sudipto Roy for Best Director of a Foreign Language Feature Film,the statement said.

The plot of the film revolves around a 15-year-old other-worldly girl diagnosed with Pervasive Developmental Disorders, living with her single mother, takes on the quest of writing a mystery novel spurred by the murder of the neighbourhood cat.

Subsequently, with the help of her shadow teacher and her best friend and rickshaw puller, she finds herself in an audacious journey from Kolkata to Kalimpong to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her father.

‘Kia and Cosmos’ is set for an India release next year.

