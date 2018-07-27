Kiara lets mood pick her fashion pieces

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani, of “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” fame, says she lets her mood decide what she should wear.

She might be an actress but her personal style is not guided by a team of fashion experts.

“It depends on my mood. I might wake up feeling sporty or boho chic. So, I don’t really tie down to just one thing,” Kiara told reporters at a fashion event here on Saturday.

“I like to wear whatever my mood decides. I have fun… I enjoy being myself,” she added.

She had walked for designers Shyamal and Bhumika, who presented ‘Muse of Mirrors’ at the event.

Kiara made her debut on the couture runway as a muse for the designer duo in jewels by RK Jewellers South Extension II.

Kiara, dressed in waist-baring green outfit with a train, said: “This is my first ever appearance on the couture runway and I couldn’t have imagined anybody better than Shyamal and Bhumika to make this debut with!”

“Their designs truly capture the essence of Indian romanticism, like no other. I resonate with their utopian vision and the way their clothes embody the modern Indian woman.”

Their couture collection celebrates their princess muse, using tiers of eco-friendly matka silks, raw silks, fine crepes and georgettes; with tulle and organza.

Fragile embroidery in age-old techniques of aari and zardozi have been used for pieces with elaborate drapes and structured sleeves.

Vintage rose gold zari threads and silk threads are intricately embroidered into exaggerated floral and scalloped hems, over layered with sequins, giving softness to the romance-inspired collection in colours like English rose pink, moon grey, dusty mint and muted ivory.

The collection is inspired by the regality and romance of ancient palaces, with their ornate archways, painted ceilings, silk upholstery and baroque carpets.

The special jewellery collection has been designed in line with the mood of their garments.

The collection comprises traditional pieces, including tiaras, crafted using old Indian techniques of jewellery making.

It features rare gemstones, coloured pearls and tradition polki set in hallmarked gold.

–IANS

nn/vd