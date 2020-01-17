Kica Women’s Football League Kicks off

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANSlife) With a vision to promote football for women and to encourage them to lead to a healthy life, Kica, a homegrown active wear brand by Aneesha Labroo recently announced the Kica Women Football league.

“I am thrilled to be organising this football league for women. Being a sports enthusiast myself, I know the importance of sports and fitness in a woman’s life. Noticing the shift in behaviour around me in terms of the willingness to try new activities, and the thirst to be active in exciting ways, lead to the idea of an amateur women’s football league. It is an opportunity to build an empowered community of active women,” says Aneesha Labroo, Founder of Kica and the Kica Women’s Football League.

The main objective of the league is to encourage women of all ages to keep themselves active and celebrate inclusive play across capabilities through football.

The league will host the matches every Sunday from February 2 to March 8 at the Conscient Football ground in New Delhi. It brings together 80 players in 6 teams of 13-14 players each. The match format is a 7v7 with a 50-minute game with two halves.

The official title sponsor of the league is Vanilla Moon along with 6 team sponsors including: CK Birla Hospital for Women, Kama Ayurveda, Paper Pipe, Pure- Home+Living, Tahiliani Homes and The Lalit.

