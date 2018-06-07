Kick off summer with CeleBrampton

CeleBrampton will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This is a one-day community celebration that showcases Brampton’s open, friendly, diverse community and provides an opportunity for residents to learn about city initiatives and services. It’s also a two-time Top 100 Festival and Event in Ontario award winner.

While parking is available at the four garages downtown, residents also have the option to travel to and from CeleBrampton with Brampton Transit for only a dollar. This applies to cash fares only and not to PRESTO fares.

This year’s event will take place across downtown and include the following fun, family-friendly activities:

• Garden Square, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Main Stage will feature all local entertainment with interactive dance classes and live music performances.

• Main Street North, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrating Brampton’s global flavours, 15+ vendors will line the street selling a variety of authentic cultural cuisine. Downtown businesses are also participating and offering extended patios and hosting sidewalk sales.

• Main Street South, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet the Fleet returns with City Department’s Public Works and Transit setting up several of their service vehicles on the street for kids to jump up and take a picture on. Also returning this year is Recreation’s Bike Fest including Bike Rodeo, Wacky Trikes, bicycle information, prizes and fun for the whole family! CARABRAM will be on stage to promote Brampton’s Multicultural Festival. This exciting showcase includes traditional dance, music and entertainment.

• Queen Street East, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the community picnic on Queen Street East and eat together with friends and family. Check out the big parks vehicles such as the crane and bucket truck for another great photo opportunity with the kids.

• Queen Street West, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Brampton Beast, Brampton Minor Lacrosse, Brampton Minor Basketball, Raptors 905 and an MLS Cup Trophy Tour highlight sports activities. A vintage and new fire truck alongside a vintage police car will be onsite for photo opportunities with local shops offering their best food and products.

• Ken Whillans Square, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Displays and activities to excite and explain the City’s six ‘game changers’. Visit the Elections “Make Your Mark” campaign to learn more about opportunities to get involved. – CINEWS