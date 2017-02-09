Kidman’s husband didn’t oppose her racy scenes

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Nicole Kidman says her husband and musician Keith Urban was not offended by her intimate scenes in upcoming TV series “Big Little Lies”.

Kidman’s character in the story, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, had to get a little racy on camera.

Asked how Urban handled watching those scenes play out, Kidman told eonline.com: “He knows. He’s an artist, so he knows that the work is the work, and obviously this character is… It’s important in terms of the way in which the storyline plays out.”

In the show, Kidman plays Celeste Wright, one of three mothers raising their children in a picture-perfect California town that – despite how it looks – is brimming with dark secrets that are quickly catching up with everyone involved.

Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley play the fellow mothers.

–IANS

