Kids order goods worth $700 on mom’s credit card

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) A woman in the US was in for a huge shock as she discovered that her two children had ordered toys worth $700, including PJ Masks toys and Barbies, on her credit card.

And she didn’t know till the order had arrived, a media report said.

Veronica Estell posted a hilarious video on her Facebook page to tell what had happened.

In the viral video, she opens the packages, while the children give a guilty look. She soon found that more ordered stuff was on the way.

“UPS showed up with boxes of gifts and all it had on the shipping tag was my name. So I’m like, ‘OK, who sent all these great gifts?! Whoever it is got moneyyyy,” The Sun quoted her as saying.

The post received over 76,000 likes, with most people finding the whole thing hilarious.

She recalled how her six-year-old child told her: “Cam! Our package came that we ordered from Alexa!”

The kids used Amazon Alexa — linked to her credit card — to order the toys.

She said that she had already bought for her children most of the stuff they ordered.

“You bought all this stuff and nothing for me and you used my damn credit card,” she said.

One Facebook user wrote: “Hahaha. Smart kids! I wouldn’t even be mad. I’d be proud if my 4-year-old did that!”

At the end of the video, the woman told them to pose for a photo for the police as “this is credit card fraud.” “I’m telling your daddy,” she said as her children looked on sheepishly.

