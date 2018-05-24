Kiev subway reopens after false bomb threat ahead of CL final

Kiev, May 26 (IANS) Kiev’s subway reopened on Saturday after a false bomb threat caused five stations to close for several hours, subway authorities in the Ukrainian capital announced.

Kiev is to host the Champions League final match between Liverpool and title holder Real Madrid at 9.45 pm local time (6.45 pm GMT), reports Efe.

A statement on the official Facebook page for the Kiev subway said that no bombs were found after receiving an anonymous phone call earlier Saturday regarding the stations of Dnipro, Hydropark, Livoberezhna, Arsenalna and Heroiv Dnipra.

An earlier statement announcing the subway’s closure had said an investigation was opened into the bomb threat.

