Kiev to pay fine for Croatia’s Vukojevic for Ukraine slogan

Kiev, July 10 (IANS) The Ukrainian Football Federation (FFU) will compensate Croatia’s assistant coach and former Dynamo Kiev player Ognjen Vukojevic for the fine imposed on him by FIFA for saying “This is a victory for Dynamo and Ukraine” at the World Cup, FFU President Andriy Pavelko said on Tuesday.

After Croatria’s victory over Russia in the quarter-finals on Saturday night, a video showing Vida shouting “Glory to Ukraine!” and coaching assistant Ognjen Vukojevic saying “This is a victory for Dynamo and Ukraine” appeared on social media. Both of them previously played for Ukrainian Premier League side Dynamo Kiev, reports Sputnik news agency.

On Monday, the Croatian Football Federation suspended Vukojevic from his duties at this summer’s World Cup, while the FIFA Disciplinary Committee fined him $15,000 for unsporting behaviour.

“Me personally and the management of the FFU have decided to compensate Vukojevic for the fine imposed on him, and, if he thinks that it can be possible, to offer him a job in the FFU,” Pavelko told journalists, reports Ukrainian channel 112.Ukraine.

He added that Vukojevic would be given legal and financial help if he decided to appeal against FIFA’s decision.

Earlier, FIFA’s press service told Sputnik that “according to the FIFA regulations, matches and accompanying events should be neutral and should not be used as a platform for political statements.”

–IANS

pur/mr