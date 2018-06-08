Killer of juvenile hawker arrested

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) A man, who had brutally murdered a juvenile hawker here last year to overawe a rival gang, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

In June 2017, Sunil Bihari murdered the juvenile while extorting money to prove his supremacy against his rival gang headed by Sunil Teja, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar.

Bihari brutally murdered the juvenile with a knife, and then smashed his head and body with bricks and stones, wrapped the body in a blanket and threw it near Sheela Cinema bridge, he added.

The accused, a proclaimed offender, who has also been involved in crimes of robbery, pick pocketing, and drug trafficking, was arrested from Pandav Nagar here on June 7.

