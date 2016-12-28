Kim Cattrall wants to be better with electronics

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Kim Cattrall’s New Year’s resolution is to get better with technology.

Cattrall says she rarely sticks to the pledges she makes for the coming year each December, but in 2017, she is determined to overcome her digital limitations, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“If I do make New Year’s resolutions, they won’t last very long. There are certain things I’m working on,” Cattrall said.

“I sometimes get very rageful about electronics. I get frustrated sometimes when what I want to do is beyond my skills. That’s something that I’m going to work on,” she added.

The 60-year-old also wants to improve her kayaking skills in 2017, because it is a pastime she enjoys.

“I’d like to get better at kayaking. I find it very meditative, bit I’m a little fearful because where I live, there’s a lot of current, so I’m still a bit tentative about not getting back to shore.

“But I really love it because the views are of the trees, birds, otters, sea lions and eagles – beautiful,” she said.

–IANS

sas/rb