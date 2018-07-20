Kim gave daughter gummy bears on shoot

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian says that her five-year-old daughter North West had to be “bribed” with candy for her first fashion campaign for Fendi.

“We had gummy bears on set as bribes,” Kim told Grazia magazine.

The 37-year-old star had a great time working on the campaign with her “best friends”.

“I have an extremely close relationship with my mom and daughter. They are my two best friends. I had such a comfortable day playing and working with them. I will have these memories forever,” she said.

Her mother Kris Jenner was happy to be a part of Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo project because it puts family to the forefront, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

–IANS

dc/nn/