Beijing, June 19 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is on a two-day China visit from Tuesday, his third such trip to the country since March this year.

The news was confirmed by the Chinese state media on Tuesday morning.

Kim’s visit comes just after his historic meet with US President Donald Trump in on June 12 Singapore where the two leaders pledged to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula.

China is North Korea’s sole ally.

