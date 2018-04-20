Kim Jong-un visits survivors of bus accident

Pyongyang, April 24 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the survivors of a deadly bus accident that killed 36 people including 32 Chinese tourists, state media reported on Tuesday.

“He said that the unexpected accident brought bitter sorrow to his heart and that he couldn’t control his grief at the thought of the bereaved families who lost their blood relatives,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Kim also made an unusual visit to the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang on Monday to condole the victims, KCNA added.

The accident on Sunday killed four North Koreans and 32 Chinese tourists and left two others seriously injured, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the North Korean media has not provided further details on the accident.

Beijing, however, said it was “investigating” the details of the incident and announced that members of its diplomatic mission in Pyongyang have travelled to the scene of the accident, in addition to sending representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and four Chinese doctors to North Korea.

Kim said that the North Korean people perceived the accident as “their own misfortune” and pointed out that all the necessary measures will be taken to support the survivors.

The official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, Rodong Sinmun, on Tuesday published several photographs of Kim at the Chinese embassy flanked by diplomatic representatives and at the hospital visiting the victims.

The North Korean leader’s visit to the Chinese embassy was the first since he came to power in 2011.

