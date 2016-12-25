Kim, Kanye take daughter to ‘Nutcracker’ ballet

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West were spotted taking their daughter North West taking to “The Nutcracker” ballet.

The couple took North to the ballet at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center here ahead of Christmas Day, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim wore an oversized red jumper and strappy boots while her rapper husband was dressed in all black. Their three-year-old daughter North West rocked twin top knots and also wore dark ensemble. They were joined by reality TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope.

The group met the dancers backstage and took photographs with them.

In one image posted on Instagram by the family’s friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus, North and Romulus’ daughter were seen meeting Principal Dancer Julia Cinquemani and admiring her dress.

