Kim Kardashian gifts bottom workout machines

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian bought bottom workout machines for her sisters and her mother.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star purchased the machines for her family — including her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner — which promise to “deliver fast, convenient, b*** -blasting results”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kim said: “I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too. I’m working out right now and I’m gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!” Kim also showed her personal trainer Melissa Alcantara giving it a go.

She added: “Melissa’s testing it out. It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents. God I feel it in my butt a lot. They’re getting them today.”

Kris has already received her one, taking to social media to share her excitement at opening the gift just a few days ahead of Christmas.

Sharing a video of the machine and sharing her own reaction to the brand new fitness gift, she said: “Kim, what in the world is in this huge box you just sent me? This box is as big as I am. Oh my gosh. Whoa Kim, this is so incredibly crazy. Is this a booty machine?”

