Kim Kardashian meets Trump to discuss prison reform

Washington, May 31 (IANS) American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West met President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform, the media reported.

“Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” the President tweeted following the Wednesday afternoon meeting, posting a picture of the two in the Oval Office.

During a briefing earlier on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not provide details on who Kardashian West was meeting, only saying: “She is expected to be here at the White House. I can confirm she’ll be here. We’ll keep you posted on any meetings that take place and what those look like,” CNN reported.

The entrepreneur and reality television star has advocated for a pardon for a low-level drug offender named Alice Marie Johnson, who has served more than 20 years in prison.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offence,” Kardashian West said in a statement Wednesday night.

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.”

At the White House, the reality TV star also met Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner along with other officials.

