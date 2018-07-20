Kim Kardashian says she’s shy
London, July 22 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian said she is “shy”, even as she posted her seventh swimsuit photo this month while plugging new perfumes.
When posting a very racy bikini photo of herself as she lounged on the side of a swimming pool, the 37-year-old entrepreneur captioned the it, “I’m really shy”, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Kim was having a laugh as she is anything but shy. This is her seventh swimsuit photo shared to social media this month.
She showed off her sculpted 5 ft 3 inch frame.
