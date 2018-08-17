Kim Kardashian shows off curves in neon thong

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West showed off her curvaceous body for a beach photoshoot with her friends. The mother of three was seen wearing little more than a neon pink thong bathing suit.

In the photographs, Kim, 37, can be seen posing barefoot on the beach, pairing her tiny bottoms with a tied-up white T-shirt and a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses, people.com reported on Saturday.

To complete her look, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star ditched the wig she wore the previous night and returned to her naturally dark tresses, which she tied back into a high ponytail.

Later in the evening, Kim was seen wearing yet another neon green dress, which she accessorised with a different matching vehicle.

“My baby tonight,” Kim wrote alongside a picture of the Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

