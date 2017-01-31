Kim Kardashian tops X-rated poll

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been voted the celebrity people most want to have sex with.

The star topped the poll conducted by Sleep Cupid. Six thousand people from around the world were questioned for the research and Kim came out on top in the US, reports dailystar.co.uk.

The 36-year-old beat the likes of actresses Scarlett Johansson and Mila Kunis.

But in Britain, the poll results were different.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton bagged the top position while actress Emma Watson and model-actress Kelly Brook took second and third spots.

