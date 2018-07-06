Kim Kardashian visits women’s prison

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Reality television star Kim Kardashian West met and interacted with prisoners.

Kim visited the California Institution for Women in Corona Friday with a few bodyguards and first toured the grounds and living quarters, reports tmz.com.

Then, she met 15 women to get a picture of what their day-to-day lives are like behind bars, how they feel about it and what their hopes, plans and anxieties are once they are released.

According to tmz.com, Kim was there for several hours, and her trip is part of her mission to create a programme for women to help them adjust to real life once they get out of prison.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star played a crucial role in the release of imprisoned grandmother Alice Marie Johnson last month. Kim is only continuing her efforts towards prison reform.

–IANS

