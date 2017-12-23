Kim Kardashian West ‘archiving all’ of North West’s clothes
London, Dec 24 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is “archiving all” of North West’s clothes, and she hopes her four-year-old daughter will appreciate this effort when she is older.
The 37-year-old television personality has taken to social media to reveal she is keeping hold of all of her four-year-old daughter’s garments, including an embellished jacket, a Givenchy dress, the garment her oldest child donned for her baptism, as well as “so many dope” items, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Speaking in a string of videos, which have been shared on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star’s Snapchat account, she said: “I’m archiving all of North’s looks, the Saint West jacket.
“Remember this? Remember this? Remember this fashion show outfit?”
Kim also has two-year-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West.
–IANS
nv/