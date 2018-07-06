Kim Kardashian West now less materialistic

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Ever since she was robbed in Paris in 2016, reality television star Kim Kardashian West says she has become less materialistic.

The robbery was life-changing for her, reports eonline.com.

“I don’t like presents anymore. I just don’t want that stuff right now. I don’t buy a lot. I used to buy myself something every birthday and just be like, ‘Okay, if I work hard all year then I can treat myself to something like a car or a pair of earrings. Something that I really wanted all year’. But I’ve been getting rid of my cars. I used to really care. I loved cars. I still like them and I have a certain look, but I don’t care like I used to,” Kim wrote in an essay.

She says even while her parents had the means to ease her financial burden, she was always financially independent.

“I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 37, and her spouse Kayne West, 41, have vowed not to spoil their children North West, Saint West and Chicago West.

“I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible,” “It’s a different time. I don’t know if I’m going to do that. I’d have to discuss that with Kanye,” Kim wrote.

She also believes in not giving “too much control away” as she believes “you could really lose sight of what you have and what you need to do, especially if you spend a lot and have a big lifestyle”.

–IANS

smriti/rb/vm