Kim Kardashian’s perfume company sued over logo

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) Reality television star Kim Kardashian West’s new perfume company that had once placed $5 million in her pocket in just five minutes, has been sued for using a logo that belongs to a different company.

Vibes Media has accused Kardashian’s fragrance firm for copying its speech bubble-like logo for a new Kimoji perfume, reports TMZ.

There are three different fragrances in the Kimoji line — Vibes, Peachy, and Cherry.

Vibes Media’s complaint is only with the Vibes line because according to the suit, its bottle is shaped just like the logo they have hanging in their office and the perfume bottle itself is shaped like the logo.

The Chicago-based marketing company says “The Keeping up with the Kardashians” star doesn’t have permission to use its trademarked logo. Vibes Media wants all of Kardashian’s popular selling perfume to be destroyed and has claimed damages.

–IANS

