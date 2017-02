New York, Feb 6 (IANS) Reality TV stars and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will reportedly appear in the new music video for rappers Kanye West and Tygas collaboration “Feel me”.

The sisters will feature in the video alongside their significant others – Kanye and Tyga in the video. Sources told usmagazine.com that Kim recently shot parts of the video here.

Their representatives are yet to comment on it.

–IANS

