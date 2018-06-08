Kim learned about Singapore’s development during night tour

Singapore, June 12 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un learned about the “social and economic development” of Singapore during his surprise night tour, one day ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, according to Pyongyang state media.

On Monday night, Kim left the St. Regis Hotel, where he is staying, and visited tourist attractions in the city-state, Yonhap news agency reported.

“Kim Jong-un toured various places of Singapore. Going round the Great Flower Garden, one of the prides of Singapore, Sky Park located on the roof of the world-famous Marina Bay Sands building and Singapore Port, he learned about the social and economic development of Singapore,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

He was accompanied by his sister Kim Yo-jong and other officials, KCNA said.

He was guided by Singaporean officials.

Kim enjoyed great nocturnal views, it reported, adding that its leader “is going to learn a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future”.

Trump and Kim on Tuesday shook hands and started the first-ever North Korea-US summit at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s resort island of Sentosa.

–IANS

and/ksk